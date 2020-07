Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Monday).

Rain wreaked havoc in Karachi , leaving five people dead and almost all main roads inundated. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another day of rain today.

The cattle market off the Superhighway in Karachi has flooded due to the rain.

The federal government has prepared a draft of its amendments to the NAB Ordinance. It will be presented before a parliamentary committee today.

The Sindh police is going to conduct exams of munshis at police stations. They have to be able to speak and write in English, Urdu and Sindhi well.

Six suspects have been arrested for the murder of nine people in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra. The victims were all women and children. The police are conducting raids to arrest other suspects.

The police are conducting raids to arrest other suspects.