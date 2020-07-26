Karachi witnesses heavy rain, weather cools down

Karachi received heavy rainfall coupled with a cool breeze and thunderstorms in most areas on Sunday afternoon.

Many of the areas of the city, including Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sharae Faisal, II Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Safoora Goth, Defence and Clifton, witnessed downpours.

Temperature in the megapolis fell but electricity supply has been suspended in multiple areas.

The administration has asked that all sacrificial animals be kept indoors and away from electricity poles.

An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has advised people to stay away from electric wires and take precautionary measures to protect themselves.

This is the third spell of monsoon rains in Karachi. According to Met Office Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz, light rain is expected on Eidul Azha as well, which will be celebrated on August 1.

The most rain was reported on University Road in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where 78.5mm was recorded. Surjani Town saw 68.4mm of rain. In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 60mm was reported while 55mm was recorded at the Old Airport and 42mm in Pehlwan Goth.

Several areas have flooded with rain water mixed with sewage. Nagan Chowrangi, Gurumandir, UP Morr and Hassan Square are all inundated with several feet of water.