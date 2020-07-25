Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi to witness third rain spell from Sunday: Met Office

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi to witness third rain spell from Sunday: Met Office

Photo: @kolachiwalay/Twitter

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from tomorrow (Sunday).

According to Met Office Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz, some areas of the megapolis will witness heavy rain on Sunday while others will experience light rain.

He said light rain is likely on Eidul Azha as well, which will be celebrated on August 1.

On the other hand, downpours were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Saturday. Balakot reported 21mm of rain, Bannu reported 20mm while it rained 6mm in Muzaffarabad.

Karachi to witness third rain spell from Sunday: Met Office, rain in karachi, karachi rainfall,
 
