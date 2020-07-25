Karachi to witness third rain spell from Sunday: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from tomorrow (Sunday).

According to Met Office Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz, some areas of the megapolis will witness heavy rain on Sunday while others will experience light rain.

He said light rain is likely on Eidul Azha as well, which will be celebrated on August 1.

On the other hand, downpours were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Saturday. Balakot reported 21mm of rain, Bannu reported 20mm while it rained 6mm in Muzaffarabad.