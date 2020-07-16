Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

You can now lodge a criminal case anywhere in Karachi

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Victims of crime in Karachi will now be able to lodge cases at any police station in the city, regardless of where the crime was committed.

Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon has removed the jurisdiction of police stations when it comes to registering cases. Previously, you could only lodge a criminal complaint at the police station near where the crime was committed.

Now, you could be mugged in North Karachi and register the case at the Darakhshan police station in DHA, for example.

The city’s police chief took this move to make it easier for people to register complaints.

The case also has to be lodged very soon after a complaint is submitted.

Investigations SPs have been ordered to take action against police officers who do not immediately register cases.

Karachi Police
 
