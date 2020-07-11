Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police arrest car showroom employee over Rs20m robbery

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi police arrest car showroom employee over Rs20m robbery

In this photograph taken on July 25, 2015, a Pakistani employee cleans a car parked in a showroom in Karachi. (AFP)

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday two men for a robbery at a car showroom on Karachi’s Jamshed Road. They recovered over Rs5 million.

According to the police, one of the showroom’s employees and his brother were involved in the robbery.

On July 6, armed robbers had taken away over Rs20 million from a car showroom. The president for the car market association had told SAMAA TV that the showroom had over Rs20 million as other car dealers had given their money to the showroom’s owner for safekeeping.

The police teams are conducting raids to arrest their accomplices and recover the money.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Car Showroom, Robbery
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.