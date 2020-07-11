Karachi police arrest car showroom employee over Rs20m robbery

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday two men for a robbery at a car showroom on Karachi’s Jamshed Road. They recovered over Rs5 million.

According to the police, one of the showroom’s employees and his brother were involved in the robbery.

On July 6, armed robbers had taken away over Rs20 million from a car showroom. The president for the car market association had told SAMAA TV that the showroom had over Rs20 million as other car dealers had given their money to the showroom’s owner for safekeeping.

The police teams are conducting raids to arrest their accomplices and recover the money.