In pictures: Heavy monsoon rains flood Karachi, roads destroyed

The monsoon season has hit Karachi with full force this year.

The city is currently experiencing its third spell of rains which first rolled in when July began.

The rain brought down the scorching heat and turned the weather pleasant. Many people came out on the streets and enjoyed the weather with tea and samosas.

After a few hours, however, the rain became a menace for the people as rainwater was accumulated on roads, sewerage water overflowed, and entered homes and electricity supply suspended.

Here are some pictures of the monsoon rains in Karachi.

Dark and heavy clouds roll into the city. Photo: Online

A beautiful view of clouds at Empress Market after the first few drops. Photo: Online

Multiple areas such as Defence, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Naagin Chowrangi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Orangi witnessed rain.

Rainwater, reaching your torso, inundated the streets and main roads. Following this, massive traffic jams were seen on the roads with travelers stuck for hours.

Massive traffic jams were reported during the heavy monsoon rain. Photo: Online

People wade through flooded roads. Photo: Online

People tried to rush home as soon as the rain began. Photo: Online

Rainwater flooded many Karachi roads. Photo: Online

Multiple people lost their lives due to road accidents and electrocution. In several areas, the Ranger took came out to help the residents as well.

A motorcyclist falls in rainy flood water at Nagin Chowrangi. Photo: Online

Rainwater and sewerage water accumulated on main roads in Karachi. Photo: Online

Post rain the skies in the city look like a beautiful canvas. Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi, Thatta and Badin on Tuesday.

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province,” the PMD said on its website. “However, rain, wind, and thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin.”