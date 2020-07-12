Karachi milk prices rise to Rs120/kilogramme

Karachi’s milk prices have risen and are likely to rise again next month.

The per kilogramme price of milk is now Rs120. The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association hiked the price by Rs10.

Next month, the price will go up by Rs10 to Rs15. The association said it won’t lower these prices even if the local government holds a meeting to decide the prices.

This decision has been taken to compensate for farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Retailers were dropping prices so that milk was not wasted as demand was low under the restrictions. According to the president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers’ Association, Shakir Gujjar, people bought dry milk instead of fresh milk to stock up for quarantine which resulted in a massive loss to farmers.

To compensate for the losses, Gujjar had already announced in March 2020 that there will be an increase of Rs20 per litre after the virus was contained.