Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi milk prices rise to Rs120/kilogramme

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi milk prices rise to Rs120/kilogramme

Art: SAMAA Digital

Karachi’s milk prices have risen and are likely to rise again next month.

The per kilogramme price of milk is now Rs120. The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association hiked the price by Rs10.

Next month, the price will go up by Rs10 to Rs15. The association said it won’t lower these prices even if the local government holds a meeting to decide the prices.

This decision has been taken to compensate for farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Retailers were dropping prices so that milk was not wasted as demand was low under the restrictions. According to the president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers’ Association, Shakir Gujjar, people bought dry milk instead of fresh milk to stock up for quarantine which resulted in a massive loss to farmers.

To compensate for the losses, Gujjar had already announced in March 2020 that there will be an increase of Rs20 per litre after the virus was contained.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi milk prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.