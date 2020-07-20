Karachi man who dumped sister’s 12-year-old body freed on bail

Mehboob Alam, who was arrested on charges of disposing the 12-year old body of his sister Zakia Bibi, was released on bail on Monday.

In February, the Karachi police made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of a woman in a garbage dump outside the AGP Office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The body was between 10 and 12 years old. The woman was identified as Zakia Bibi, a school teacher. She was around 50 years old at the time of her death.

The police had said the body was coated in chemicals and kept in a freezer at her apartment in Block 11 by her son Qaiser and daughter Shagufta. They stopped living in the apartment in 2009 but kept paying the apartment’s dues, neighbours said. The son claimed his mother was ill.

After they died, Zakia’s estranged brother, 70-year-old Mehboob Alam, arrived at the apartment and tried to dispose of the body. He was caught on CCTV camera carrying the body out in a blanket and handing it over to his son and wife, who drove off and dumped it outside the AGP office.

Alam’s neighbour of 25 years, Abdul Sattar Memon, told SAMAA Digital that he was “looking after” all matters related to Alam’s case.

Memon said Alam was released on bail from the City Court and had to appear before the court in future hearings.

He said the accused was suffering from mental health problems and had been taking heavy doses of medicines which made him sleepy most of the time.

“It is difficult for me to bring him to court for his hearings as he is not in control of his body while walking nor is able to speak properly,” Memon said.

He said he spoke to Alam’s lawyer, who said the next hearing is expected to be in August after Eid.

Memon said the accused was kept in Police Hospital for treatment after being in jail for some time.

“Mehboob is a patient of hyper-tension and depression for the last 10 years and his mental condition is getting worse after being arrested in this case,” Memon said.

The court has also released the car, with a registration number of AAH-636, which was used to dump Zakia Bibi’s body.

On February 9, Alam and his wife and son Shahrukh attempted to dispose of her body. The accused lives in the same apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for the last 30 years or so where his sister used to live.