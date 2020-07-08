Karachi man arrested on child pornography charges

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested on Wednesday a man from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on child pornography charges. Thousands of videos have been recovered from his laptop.

The operation was conducted after Interpol shared some IMEI and mobile phone numbers with the FIA DG.

The FIA said that the suspect has confessed to downloading child pornography videos and sharing it on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. His Facebook ID had been blocked for violating its policies.

The data recovered from his laptop has been sent for forensic testing. The FIA said that they are investigating if the suspect was involved in selling these videos as well.

We have received information about 50 groups where child pornography videos are shared, said Investigating Officer Shoaib Shahab. “We will take action against them.”

