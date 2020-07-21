Man arrested in Karachi for killing cousin one month ago

A man has been arrested in Karachi for killing his cousin a month ago, the Lahore police said Tuesday.

The Liaquatabad police said that the woman, identified as 31-year-old Naila, had left her house in Lahore to marry her cousin. She was carrying Rs1.4 million with her along with gold jewellery.

Her cousin, however, became greedy. He took Naila took Depalpur, murdered her and escaped to Karachi. He hid the body in the fields.

A case has been registered and the police are expected to present him in court for his physical remand.