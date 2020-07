The Sindh High Court heard on Thursday a petition against load-shedding and overbilling by the K-Electric.

The petition has been approved for an immediate hearing.

Most areas in Karachi have no electricity for 10 to 12 hours a day, said the petitioner. People are tired of the constant power outages. The power utility should show some sympathy as the weather is hot too, he added.

The petitioner has said that NEPRA should take notice and order action against KE.