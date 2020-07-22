Karachi power outages to increase as K-Electric announces electricity shortage

The residents of Karachi will have to once again bear long hours of power outages as K-Electric has announced a shortage of 150 megawatts of electricity.

According to the company, it is facing a power shortage from two of its independent power producers–Tapal and Gul Ahmed. It has warned people that due to this, the hours of load shedding in the city will increase.

“Things will get better as soon as power is released from the IPPs,” the K-Electric spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has issued a show-cause notice to the company. In its investigation report, the authority has blamed the company for the power outages.

The notice has asked K-Electric the reason behind the long hours of power outages.