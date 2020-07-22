Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi power outages to increase as K-Electric announces electricity shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi power outages to increase as K-Electric announces electricity shortage

The residents of Karachi will have to once again bear long hours of power outages as K-Electric has announced a shortage of 150 megawatts of electricity.

According to the company, it is facing a power shortage from two of its independent power producers–Tapal and Gul Ahmed. It has warned people that due to this, the hours of load shedding in the city will increase.

“Things will get better as soon as power is released from the IPPs,” the K-Electric spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has issued a show-cause notice to the company. In its investigation report, the authority has blamed the company for the power outages.

The notice has asked K-Electric the reason behind the long hours of power outages.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Loadshedding nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
K-Electric, NEPRA, power outages, load shedding, IPPs, Tapal, Gul Ahmed, investigation, show-cause notice
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.