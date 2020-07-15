Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Expect more load-shedding as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim station develops issues

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Expect more load-shedding as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim station develops issues

Photo: File

Load-shedding in Karachi is going to increase because a fault has developed in a power unit at K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Plant.

Power outages are expected to increase to 10 hours a day.

The fault came up at a unit of the Bin Qasim Power Plant shortly after the Sindh government approved the allotment of 40 acres for a new 500KW grid station for the power utility.

The city’s power shortfall has now crossed 900MW and it seems as if the PTI’s promise of an end to unscheduled power outages in Karachi won’t be fulfilled.

Read more: K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had promised that unscheduled power outages would come to an end in the city.

He said that the Petroleum Division would increase its previous supply of 190 standard cubic feet of gas to 290 cubic feet. “This means that an added 100 standard cubic feet of gas will be provided to K-Electric every day,” the minister had explained.

The units of the company near Bin Qasim will be run on furnace oil within a few days and the supply of oil has been increased by the division, he had said.

