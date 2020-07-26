Karachi: Fire erupts at garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area

A fire erupted at a garment factory near Godam Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area early Sunday morning.

The blaze started from the packaging hall on the first floor of the building and then spread to the second floor.

Firemen and rescue teams were immediately called. Three fire trucks are presently putting out the fire. According to a rescue official, the reason behind the fire can only be determined after it is doused.

Police and Rangers have been stationed outside the factory and no one except firefighters are allowed to enter the premises.

According to the fire brigade, it’s feared that if the fire is not put out it may spread to adjacent buildings. All fire hydrants in the city have been alerted and an emergency has been declared.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.