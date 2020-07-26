Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Fire erupts at garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Karachi: Fire erupts at garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area

A fire erupted at a garment factory near Godam Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area early Sunday morning.

The blaze started from the packaging hall on the first floor of the building and then spread to the second floor.

Firemen and rescue teams were immediately called. Three fire trucks are presently putting out the fire. According to a rescue official, the reason behind the fire can only be determined after it is doused.

Police and Rangers have been stationed outside the factory and no one except firefighters are allowed to enter the premises.

According to the fire brigade, it’s feared that if the fire is not put out it may spread to adjacent buildings. All fire hydrants in the city have been alerted and an emergency has been declared.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
factory Fire Karachi korangi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Korangi, Industrial area, factory, garments, fire, godam chowrangi, fire hydrant, fire brigade,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.