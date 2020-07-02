Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi District Council approves Rs3.16b budget

Posted: Jul 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Karachi District Council approves Rs3.16b budget

A view of a Karachi road during complete lockdown in Sindh on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Photo: ONLINE

A budget of Rs3.16 billion was approved by the Karachi District Council for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday.

It was presented by DCK chairperson Salman Abdullah Murad.

The DCK has allocated Rs1.10 billion for development, Rs2.5 billion for non-development works.

For the health sector, Rs13.8 million has been allocated, Rs30 million for natural calamities, Rs100 million for the improvement of the water supply system in different villages of DCK, Rs105 million for construction of roads, Rs105 million for rectification of the sewage system and Rs107 million for construction of parks.

The DCK has earmarked Rs100 million for disposal of solid waste, Rs20 million for cleaning of storm water drains, Rs20 million for social welfare works and Rs20 million for sports activities.

Murad said the budget has been made as per the public expectations.

He says the ongoing development schemes in District Council Karachi will be completed by August.

In the budget, 10% salary raises have been made.

budget Karachi
 
