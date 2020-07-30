Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi Development Authority digitizes its file management system

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Civic Centre in Karachi. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Karachi Development Authority launched on Thursday a digital system to deal with land-related matters. It is named as the File Movement Management System.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah inaugurated the new system during a ceremony at the Civic Center.

KDA Recovery Director Raza Qaimkhani told SAMAA Digital that before the introduction of this system, a file was first moved to the Land Department from KDA Information Technology Department manually. It would then go to the Recovery and Record departments and eventually return to the Land Department for the issuance of a final challan.

“This took too much time as the entire process was done manually,” he said.

How does the new system work?

Under the new system, a file first comes to the Land Department. The IT Department stores it electronically, after which it enters the central diary in the Recovery Department. The file then goes to the Record Room for the verification of dues, after which an automated pay slip is generated against it.

The file then makes its way to the Scrutiny Committee and an e-receipt is generated with the sticker barcode on it. The applicants can also get a QR code through which they can get information regarding the status of their file.

 “By following this process, applicants can get their file along with the final challan in seven working days,” Qaimkhani said.

This new system would facilitate applicants and discourage the broker mafia, he added.

