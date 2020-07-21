Karachi man detained for beating biker for ‘not giving way’

The Karachi police detained a man on Monday after he hit a man with a baseball bat for not giving him enough space to pass.

According to the police, the man was traveling with his family in a car when he got angry at the biker in DHA Phase II.

He took out a baseball bat from his vehicle and hit the biker’s head after which the man began bleeding and passed out. The culprit’s wife then took the victim to the hospital where he is under treatment.

The police soon reached the area and took the culprit into custody. He may also be arrested if the victim decides to press charges.