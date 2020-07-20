Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Meet the Karachi woman selling cows at the cattle market

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
She has sold 12 cows so far

A Karachi woman is breaking stereotypes by selling sacrificial cows for this year’s Eidul Azha.

If you visit the cattle market along the Super Highway, you can find Ayesha Ghani and her 24 cows at a stall.

From checking their teeth to cleaning them, Ghani does everything herself for her animals. She had brought 36 cows and has sold 12 so far.

The animals were raised at a village and Ghani then brought to the market. She is also a gym instructor and sometimes teaches people to ride bicycles too.

“I’ve been an animal lover since childhood and this year, I thought I’ll change things around for the women and children who usually feel uncomfortable and scared while visiting the cattle market,” Ghani said on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din.

The most expensive cow at her stall costs over Rs530,000 and has yet to be sold.

She’s happy with the way customers and other sellers treat her but said the market managers are biased against her. “They ask me weird questions such as 'you’re a woman and you come to the mandi [cattle market] on a bike' and 'why do you travel on a bike?' They just make me feel bad from time to time,” she said.

Ghani laughingly added that the organisers who she approached initially to book a stall were baffled to see her speaking of selling cows.

FaceBook WhatsApp
eid-ul-azha Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Beauty with the beasts: Meet the woman cow seller in Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.