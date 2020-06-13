Karachi commissioner bars cattle vendors from roaming streets

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani restricted on Tuesday setting up cattle markets at undesignated places and vendors from roaming streets to sell sacrificial animals.

It has been observed that illegal cattle markets are causing traffic jams, choking sewerage lines and causing problems of solid waste in Karachi Division, said a notification issued from the commissioner’s office.

The commissioner imposed a ban on setting up cattle markets at undesignated places as well as the sale of animals outside the designated market places until August 4.

He directed deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against violators.

There are four legal cattle markets in Karachi. They are located in Malir, Ibrahim Hyderi, Mowach Goth and one off the Super Highway.

No place is designated for cattle market in the city’s Central, South and Korangi districts.