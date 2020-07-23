Karachi Clifton roads blocked for traffic over high security alert

Several main thoroughfares in Karachi’s Clifton have been sealed over security reasons.

Sharae Iran and adjacent streets in Karachi’s South Zone were closed for traffic on Thursday. The street going towards Seaview from Abdullah Shah Ghazi was also closed, the police said.

The home department has issued a high-security alert.

Law enforcers were seen around the several consulates located around these areas, while strict checking is under way. Traffic is being diverted to other routes.

Earlier today, a police officer was shot dead in the Jut Line neighbourhood of District East. The officer was identified as ASI Ghulam Muhammad. He was 50 years old.

ASI Muhammad was posted at the Artillery Maidan police station in the investigation department. He lived in Lines Area and was attacked at a paan stall in the same area. According to witnesses, the attacker approached him and opened fire after asking his name.

The officer died on the spot.

Witnesses said the attacker fled on a motorcycle after the attack. He reportedly stole ASI Muhammad’s official weapon before fleeing.