Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi Clifton roads blocked for traffic over high security alert

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Karachi Clifton roads blocked for traffic over high security alert

Several main thoroughfares in Karachi’s Clifton have been sealed over security reasons.

Sharae Iran and adjacent streets in Karachi’s South Zone were closed for traffic on Thursday. The street going towards Seaview from Abdullah Shah Ghazi was also closed, the police said.

The home department has issued a high-security alert.

Law enforcers were seen around the several consulates located around these areas, while strict checking is under way. Traffic is being diverted to other routes.

Earlier today, a police officer was shot dead in the Jut Line neighbourhood of District East. The officer was identified as ASI Ghulam Muhammad. He was 50 years old.

ASI Muhammad was posted at the Artillery Maidan police station in the investigation department. He lived in Lines Area and was attacked at a paan stall in the same area. According to witnesses, the attacker approached him and opened fire after asking his name.

The officer died on the spot.

Witnesses said the attacker fled on a motorcycle after the attack. He reportedly stole ASI Muhammad’s official weapon before fleeing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Clifton Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.