Karachi cattle market to stay open till 11pm

The Karachi cattle market’s timings have changed. It will now be open till 11pm.

Yawar Chawla, the spokesperson of the market, said people can buy sacrificials animals from 7am till 11pm from the maweshi mandi on Super Highway.

He said that those who are already inside the cattle market at 11pm will be allowed to stay till they make their purchase, but no new people will be able to enter.

On Saturday, the spokesperson had announced that the cattle market was open for 24 hours on the weekend. This was despite the government’s orders to close at 7pm.

The federal government had directed after its National Command and Operation Center meeting on July 13 all cattle markets across Pakistan to work only between 5am and 7pm to avoid the spread of coronavirus.