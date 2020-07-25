Karachi cattle market open 24hrs: mandi spokesperson

The cattle market on Super Highway in Karachi is open for 24 hours this weekend despite the government’s orders to close at 7pm.

News spread on social media on Saturday regarding the closure of the Super Highway cattle market at 7pm.

Yawar Chawla, the spokesperson of the market, however, told SAMAA Digital that they were open for 24 hours on this Saturday and Sunday.

He said the federal government directed after its National Command and Operation Center meeting on July 13 all cattle markets across Pakistan to work only between 5am and 7pm to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Chawla said implementation over the decision will be finalised on Monday after a meeting of the Super Highway Maweshi Mandi administration with Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and the Karachi commissioner.

He said the cattle market administration will recommend the Sindh government open the cattle market for 12 hours from 5pm to 5am.

Most buyers visit in the evening and night time after getting free from office, he said, clarifying that the market was open for 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.