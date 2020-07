A couple’s bodies were found at a house in Karachi’s Nazimabad on Friday night.

The police say the victims were married and identified them as Hina, also known as Ayesha, and Saleem Saeen. The house is located in Nazimabad No 1.

Their throats were slit.

The police have arrested two suspects and seized the murder weapon. The suspects are Hina’s brothers who reportedly killed her for marrying against her family’s wishes.

The couple married four months ago.