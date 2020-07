Two brothers were killed in a motorcycle on the Ayesha Manzil Bridge in Karachi late Friday night.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Wahab and 18-year-old Fawad.

They were speeding on their motorcycle when they hit a truck. Their cousins were riding on another motorcycle and were injured in the accident.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital where the cousins were declared out of danger. The brothers died on the spot.