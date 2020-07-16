Karachi: 26 people killed for resisting street crimes in 2020

Over 200 people were injured during snatching attempts

According to the data obtained by SAMAA TV, over 200 people were injured after they were shot by the suspects for resisting robberies this year.

Three people were killed in January, four in February, four in March, three in April, three in May, seven in June and two in July.

In 2019, at least 44 people were killed and 389 injured for resisting street crimes in Karachi.