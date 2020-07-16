Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Karachi: 26 people killed for resisting street crimes in 2020

Posted: Jul 16, 2020
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Over 200 people were injured during snatching attempts

At least 26 people have been killed after they put up resistance to street crimes in Karachi in 2020, according to the data collected from police stations in the city.

According to the data obtained by SAMAA TV, over 200 people were injured after they were shot by the suspects for resisting robberies this year.

Three people were killed in January, four in February, four in March, three in April, three in May, seven in June and two in July.

In 2019, at least 44 people were killed and 389 injured for resisting street crimes in Karachi.
