Ajmal Wazir removed as KP spokesperson on corruption charges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Kamran Bangash has replaced Ajmal Wazir as the government spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While talking to SAMAA TV, Bangash said that evidence of corruption was found against Wazir. Following this, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an high-level inquiry to be constituted against the former spokesperson.

“The chief minister has written a letter to the chief secretary for the inquiry and until then Wazir has been removed from the post,” he said.

Bangash said that an audio recording of Wazir and the owner of an advertising agency regarding commission for a deal had surfaced and was presented to PM Khan after which the orders were issued.

A forensic report of the audio recording will also be prepared by the inquiry.

“I will reveal further details at a press conference later today,” he added.