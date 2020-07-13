Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

K-Electric responsible for Karachi load-shedding: PSO

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
K-Electric responsible for Karachi load-shedding: PSO

Photo: AFP FILE

The Pakistan State Oil said on Monday that the K-Electric was responsible for prolonged power outages in Karachi.

The KE sent its demand for furnace oil five months later, according to the PSO.

The request for furnace oil acquisition, which was to be made in November 2019, was forwarded in April 2020, the state-owned oil company said.

The power distribution company required 287,000 metric tonnes of furnace oil between November 2019 and April 2020. But it purchased only 130,240 metric tonnes of oil.

The supply of fuel was disturbed due to the negligence of KE, according to the PSO. The KE has not submitted any demand for this fiscal year either.

Karachi has recently been affected by prolonged power cuts that have made the lives of people miserable. They say this unannounced loadshedding continues round the clock, leaving them unable to sleep at night and work in the day.

The outages have lasted even up to 24 hours in some neighbourhoods.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Karachi pso
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
K-Electric, Karachi, PSO, load-shedding, power outages
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.