K-Electric responsible for Karachi load-shedding: PSO

The Pakistan State Oil said on Monday that the K-Electric was responsible for prolonged power outages in Karachi.

The KE sent its demand for furnace oil five months later, according to the PSO.

The request for furnace oil acquisition, which was to be made in November 2019, was forwarded in April 2020, the state-owned oil company said.

The power distribution company required 287,000 metric tonnes of furnace oil between November 2019 and April 2020. But it purchased only 130,240 metric tonnes of oil.

The supply of fuel was disturbed due to the negligence of KE, according to the PSO. The KE has not submitted any demand for this fiscal year either.

Karachi has recently been affected by prolonged power cuts that have made the lives of people miserable. They say this unannounced loadshedding continues round the clock, leaving them unable to sleep at night and work in the day.

The outages have lasted even up to 24 hours in some neighbourhoods.