Today’s outlook: K-Electric tariff weighed, Karachi cattle markets allowed

Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Here are some of he news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting on K-Electric’s demand to increase the electricity tariff for its consumers. The Economic Coordination Committee had approved the company’s decision to hike the price of one unit of electricity to Rs2.89 from Rs1.90.
  • Victims of crime in Karachi will now be able to lodge cases at any police station in the city, regardless of where the crime was committed.
  • The Sindh government allowed on Wednesday setting up cattle markets at designated locations in the province.
  • Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hassan Nasir Jamy has notified his counterpart in Oman that none of the CAA-issued pilot licenses are fake. This is contrary to what Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had revealed last month.
  • The Lahore High Court has summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for a hearing of an assets beyond means case against him.
  • The Gujrat police have lodged a fraud case against Pakistani actress Ayesha Sana on the complaint of man associated with the real estate business.
  • ICYMI: The Sindh Home Department has extended the province-wide lockdown till August 15 due to the coronavirus situation. Click here to read the full story.

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.