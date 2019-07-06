Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Judge Arshad Malik dismissed following video leak controversy

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Judge Arshad Malik dismissed following video leak controversy

Photo: File

Judge Arshad Malik has been dismissed from service. The accountability judge, who announced the verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was previously suspended for misconduct.

The decision has been taken by a seven-member committee headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

On July 6, 2019 Maryam Nawaz claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted to it. According to her, Judge Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She also aired a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

On July 12, the IHC acting chief justice had asked the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation into the video scandal was completed.

The IHC, in a notification, said the disclosures made by the judge in his earlier press release and affidavit with regard to the video scandal “constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct”.

