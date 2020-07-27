Terrorism charges dropped in former judge Arshad Malik video case

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad ruled on Monday that terrorism charges would be dropped in former judge Arshad Malik video leak case.

The verdict was announced by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. He remarked that the video leak case is not of terrorism.

The suspects named in the case had challenged the terrorism charges included by the FIA. The authority forwarded the case to the ATC.

The case will now be heard by an anti-cyber crime court.

Malik, an accountability court judge who had announced the verdict against former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was dismissed on July 3.

He was suspended last year after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted to it. According to her, Judge Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She also aired a video clip from their meeting.

Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.