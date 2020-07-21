Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad: family

Matiullah Jan, a prominent Pakistani journalist, has gone missing from Islamabad’s G-6 sector, his family confirmed Tuesday.

He was picked up from outside the school his wife works at around 11:10am. Jan had gone to pick her up, said one of his friends.

Shahid Abbasi, Matiullah Jan’s brother, told a reporter that people wearing black uniforms in a white double cabin police vehicle and a white car came to pick him up.

A CCTV camera installed at the school has captured the incident and it shows people wearing black uniform taking the journalist away.

“He dropped me at school at 10am and when I called him about around 1pm to pick me, one of his cellphones was switched off and he wasn’t picking the other one,” his wife, who is a teacher at a government girls’ school in Islamabad, said.

“I was told by the school’s watchman that one of your vehicles is parked outside the school,” she said, adding he usually doesn’t wait without informing her.

“When I went out to see, the door of the driver’s seat was open and one of his cellphones was in the car,” she said.

The police arrived at the school and are investigating the case.

Shireen Mazari, the federal minister for human rights, termed the “kidnapping” a “very disturbing” incident and said she had spoken with the Islamabad inspector-general and they are looking into it.

The federal information minister also confirmed the kidnapping and said he had received the news after a Cabinet meeting.

Senator Shibli Faraz, the information minister, told the reporters that he doesn’t have the details of the incident but one thing is certain that he was abducted.

Jan, a known critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, has often come under attack on social media for his views. Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against him over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

A two-member bench will hear the case against him tomorrow.

In his tweet, the journalist had criticised seven judges of a 10-member bench after they announced their verdict on the petition against the presidential reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.