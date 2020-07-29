Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Four-member Jhelum gang arrested for stealing 38-tonne wheat truck

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
File Photo

A four-member gang was arrested for stealing a truck carrying 38 tonnes of wheat in Jhelum Tuesday night, according to the police.

The divisional police officer said that the suspects had stolen the truck at gunpoint a few kilometres away from the district. “We have recovered more than Rs1 billion in cash, other valuables and weapons from their possession.”

The suspects were wanted in other robberies as well. The police had been on the lookout for them as they had FIRs registered against them in multiple districts.

