Jhang men arrested for displaying weapons on social media

Two Jhang men have been arrested for posting videos of themselves with weapons on a social media site.

The two friends, Saifullah and Amjad, had uploaded their videos on Likee, a video-sharing app like TikTok, said the police. In the videos, both of them could be seen firing aerial shots in fields.

They are both residents of Rodo Sultan.

The police have seized their pistol and registered a case against them.

DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul said that they won’t allow anyone to display their weapons.

Last year, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency, launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too.