Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Jamshoro driver becomes Rs4.9m richer overnight

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

A man in Jamshoro woke up to an additional Rs4.9 million in his bank account on Thursday.

Sumar, who is a driver, headed to a nearby ATM at 6pm to withdraw money, but was left perplexed when he checked his balance.

I had millions of rupees in my account and I was confused about what was happening, he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

When he tried to withdraw the money, he got to know that his bank account had been blocked. He’s amused that the bank management hasn’t contacted him yet.

Sumar went to the ATM the next day and again found millions of rupees. “I wanted to speak to the bank manager but he wasn’t there. I was unwell so I left. But I’m shocked that the bank hasn’t contacted me even after this news has been aired everywhere,” he said.

Mai haram ka paisa nahi lunga (I won’t take any illegal money),” Sumar added when asked what he would have done if the money was given to him.

