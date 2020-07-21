Body transported from Jacobabad hospital on motorcycle-rickshaw

The body of a man who died from heat stroke in Jacobabad’s Thal was transported from Civil Hospital to his house on a motorcycle rickshaw due to a shortage of ambulances on Tuesday.

According to the man’s family, they had asked the hospital management for an ambulance but failed to get one.

“We took him back in the same vehicle we brought him on,” one of the relatives said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, on the other hand, said that that family had never requested an ambulance in the first place. “We had the ambulances, if they had asked us we would have given it to them,” he added.

The man suffered from heat stroke and had passed away on the way to the hospital.