Islamabad zoo’s lions die during transfer to Lahore farmhouse

A pair of lions died while being transferred from the Islamabad zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore, the wildlife authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The lion and lioness were being shifted from the Marghazar zoo on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court.

Khalid Mohiuddin Wildlife Pvt Ltd was given the custody of the lions and they were responsible for their transfer.

The lioness died on the way to the farmhouse on Wednesday, while the lion died after reaching there.

The wildlife department has said that they can share more information after the postmortem reports are released.

The lion and lioness were both four years old when they were brought to the zoo in May 2016. They were brought from Lahore Safari Park as part of the bird and animal exchange programme between the Capital Development Authority and the Punjab government.

On the orders of the court, Kaavan, the sole’s elephant of the zoo, is being sent to a sanctuary in Cambodia.