Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Kaavan still at Islamabad zoo as court transfer deadline expires

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Kaavan still at Islamabad zoo as court transfer deadline expires

Photo: Online

It has been more than a month since the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to move animals from the city’s zoo, including its only elephant Kaavan. The animals have yet to be transferred to a sanctuary.

The animals haven’t been shifted despite court orders, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a case on the verdict implementation on Saturday.

The wildlife authorities can’t even take care of humans, let alone animals, said the judge.

Related: Cher tweets joy as Pakistan agrees to free Kaavan

The court has ordered all stakeholders to hold a meeting on Monday and solve the matter and submit a plan of action report in court. “No extension will be granted in the transfer deadline,” the court added.

The hearing has been adjourned for a month.

Many activists rejoiced after the court had ordered the transfer of animals from Marghazar zoo to suitable sanctuaries on May 22. The verdict was announced on three combined petitions: relocation of a brown bear, treatment of Kaavan and stopping the shooting of stray dogs.

The court said that the elephant had suffered a lot at the “ill-equipped zoo”. The wildlife board was instructed to move the elephant to a sanctuary in Pakistan or approach the elephant’s birth country Sri Lanka to take his care within 30 days. The deadline expired on June 22 but no action was taken.

Read more: Petition seeking proper care for Kaavan filed in court

Outrage over Kaavan’s treatment went global – with a petition garnering over 200,000 signatures – after it emerged he was being chained at the Islamabad Zoo.

The 35-year-old Asian elephant is said to be suffering from “mental illness” and without a better habitat his future is bleak even if a long-promised new mate finally arrives, experts have said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.