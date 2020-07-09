Islamabad temple construction: Court disposes of two new petitions

The Islamabad High Court disposed of on Thursday two new petitions challenging the construction of a temple in Islamabad.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that similar petitions have been filed in the court before. The CDA will make the decision on the construction, he remarked.

If there is some violation, then CDA will cancel the allotment, the court said.

Everyone is waiting on the advice of the Council of Islamic Ideology, said Justice Farooq.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Shri Krishna temple was performed on June 23. The temple spread over four kanals is meant to include a crematorium, visitor accommodation, a community hall and parking space.

The plan was reportedly approved in 2017 by the PML-N government but construction kept being delayed.

The construction was challenged by many religious hardliners. Since the news of its construction was shared, the site has been attacked and vandalised four times.

