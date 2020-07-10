Islamabad, Rawalpindi traders give government one-week deadline to reopen business

The owners of wedding halls, restaurants and hotels in Islamabad and Rawalpindi took to the streets to protest the closure of their business because of the coronavirus pandemic for the last four months.

They say if they are not given permission to reopen, they will take their protest outside the Prime Minister House.

The protesters blocked the Faizabad road for traffic for 1.5 hours.

All Pakistan Traders Association President Kashif Chaudhry asked why there was reluctance in reopening businesses when there is consensus on the standard operating procedures.

“We are ready to follow these SOPs, but the government is not letting us open,” he said, addressing the protesters.

Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Shahid Ghafoor Peracha gave the government a weeks deadline to meet their demands.

“Traders across the country will gather outside the PM House on July 18 to take their demands forward,” he announced.