Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad to close tourist spots, public places on Eidul Azha

Posted: Jul 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad to close tourist spots, public places on Eidul Azha

Online Photo

The district administration of Islamabad has decided to keep public spots and tourist destinations in the city closed on Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, all such spots will be closed from Monday, July 27, till the last day of the Eid holidays.

The Murree Express and hill station will also be closed, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said. “Margala Hills, picnic spots, parks and restaurants will also be barred from remaining open.”

He has requested people to refrain from making travel plans during the Eid holidays or arranging get togethers to protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zafar Mirza warned people of a possible rise in COVID-19 infections on Eid.

He has urged people to religiously follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets. “Wear masks, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing,” he advised.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be addressing the nation regarding the situation on Eid in light of coronavirus.

