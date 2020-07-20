Islamabad police arrest gang members accused of robberies

A total of 30 members of a gang were arrested in Islamabad on Sunday for robbing residents of the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the suspects were allegedly involved in more than 70% of the total crime taking place in the twin cities.

“The men used to rob houses while holding people hostages,” a police officer said, claiming that the suspects hailed from Afghanistan.

“The suspected robbers have been registered with NADRA and UNHCR,” the officer added. “Whatever information we receive regarding such crimes are immediately sent to the security forces on the border.”