Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Islamabad’s Islamic University to act against social media ‘defamation’

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Islamabad’s Islamic University to act against social media ‘defamation’

Photo: International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan/Facebook

The International Islamic University in Islamabad has announced that it will take action against any student, worker or outsider who is found trying to damage the reputation of the university or its employees.

A notification was issued on Thursday that read that if any person not associated with the university tries to harm its reputation, the administration will move the court against them or contact the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime wing.

The recommendation was made by the varsity’s committee on social media usage policy.

It will also take action against employees or students who ‘defame’ it online.

It did not, however, explain what constituted ‘defamation’.

Islamabad
 
