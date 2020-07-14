Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
CDA halts ‘illegal’ construction of Pakistan Navy Sailing Club

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
CDA halts ‘illegal’ construction of Pakistan Navy Sailing Club

Photo: Twitter

The Islamabad administration has issued a notice to the Pakistan Navy Sailing Club to halt its illegal construction.

It has reported that the club near the Lake View Park was inaugurated on July 10.

The Capital Development Authority, in a notification on July 13, said that the club was told to halt construction on September 17, 2019 and February 24, 2020.

Related: ‘Why is CDA demolishing khokhas but not illegal housing societies?’

“It has once again come to notice that illegal construction has resumed and the club has been made functional,” according to the notification. “This is a sheer violation of the CDA laws and it needs to be halted immediately.”

The CDA has instructed the club owners to stop the construction work. If, however, they fail to comply then the authority has threatened to “take action” over the demolition of the structure at the club’s risk and cost.

Islamabad
 
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
