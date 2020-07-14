CDA halts ‘illegal’ construction of Pakistan Navy Sailing Club

The Islamabad administration has issued a notice to the Pakistan Navy Sailing Club to halt its illegal construction.

It has reported that the club near the Lake View Park was inaugurated on July 10.

The Capital Development Authority, in a notification on July 13, said that the club was told to halt construction on September 17, 2019 and February 24, 2020.

“It has once again come to notice that illegal construction has resumed and the club has been made functional,” according to the notification. “This is a sheer violation of the CDA laws and it needs to be halted immediately.”

The CDA has instructed the club owners to stop the construction work. If, however, they fail to comply then the authority has threatened to “take action” over the demolition of the structure at the club’s risk and cost.