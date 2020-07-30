Islamabad graveyards to stay closed on Eidul Azha

The deputy commissioner issued a notification for this ban on Thursday. It read that only burials will be allowed inside graveyards on Eid.

The district administration of Islamabad had earlier decided to keep public spots and tourist destinations in the city closed on Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, all such spots will be closed till the last day of the Eid holidays.

The Murree Express and hill station will also be closed, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat had said. “Margala Hills, picnic spots, parks and restaurants will also be barred from remaining open.”

In a media briefing on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zafar Mirza warned people of a possible rise in COVID-19 infections on Eid.

He had urged people to religiously follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets. “Wear masks, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing,” he had advised.