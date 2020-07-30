Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Islamabad graveyards to stay closed on Eidul Azha

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Islamabad graveyards to stay closed on Eidul Azha

The deputy commissioner issued a notification for this ban on Thursday. It read that only burials will be allowed inside graveyards on Eid.

The district administration of Islamabad had earlier decided to keep public spots and tourist destinations in the city closed on Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, all such spots will be closed till the last day of the Eid holidays.

The Murree Express and hill station will also be closed, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat had said. “Margala Hills, picnic spots, parks and restaurants will also be barred from remaining open.”

In a media briefing on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zafar Mirza warned people of a possible rise in COVID-19 infections on Eid.

He had urged people to religiously follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets. “Wear masks, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing,” he had advised.

PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
