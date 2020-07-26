Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Islamabad gets its first electric vehicle charger unit

Posted: Jul 26, 2020
Photo: Tehseen Bajwa/Twitter

Pakistan is gearing up to make electric vehicles the new normal. The country’s first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

According to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, the EV charging facility has been set up by Attock Oil.

“The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” he said in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

Related: Electric rickshaws launched in Lahore

The development came after the policy to shift Pakistan’s vehicles to electric power was approved last month. EV manufacturing units will also be established in the country.


 

 
 

 
