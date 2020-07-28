Iran releases 14 Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds: PID

Iran has handed over 14 Pakistani prisoners languishing in its jail to Pakistan under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2014, the press information department said Tuesday.

In a statement, the PID said that the transfer of prisoners took place at Mirjaveh-Taftan border where the Pakistani authorities received the prisoners.

During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to grant amnesty to Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

“The transfer of prisoners took place under the agreement of the Transfer of Sentenced Persons that was signed in 2014,” the PID said.