Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Iran releases 14 Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds: PID

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Iran releases 14 Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds: PID

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard at the closed Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on Feb. 25. (File photo: AFP)

Iran has handed over 14 Pakistani prisoners languishing in its jail to Pakistan under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2014, the press information department said Tuesday.

In a statement, the PID said that the transfer of prisoners took place at Mirjaveh-Taftan border where the Pakistani authorities received the prisoners.

During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to grant amnesty to Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds.

“The transfer of prisoners took place under the agreement of the Transfer of Sentenced Persons that was signed in 2014,” the PID said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Iran, Pakistan, India, Prisoners, Taftan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | July 24| Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.