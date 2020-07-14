Internet, TV cable operators threaten six-hour service suspension in Sindh

People in Sindh may face six-hour suspension of TV and internet services Wednesday, if the dispute between cable operators and K-Electric remains unresolved.

Residents of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana could not access cable TV and internet services between 7pm to 10pm Tuesday.

Karachiites faced a two-hour suspension of services Monday evening as cable and internet operators protested K-Electric’s move to cut off cable and internet wires from its poles.

Local operators use KE’s electricity poles to carry their wires (services) to the end users but the power distribution company says these wires are responsible for deaths by electrocution during rains. Cable operators deny it.

The protest that started from Karachi has now extended to more cities across Sindh as the dispute remains unresolved.

“We will suspend services for six hours between 6pm to midnight tomorrow (Wednesday),” says Khalid Arain, chairperson of the Pakistan Cable Operators Association. He is also the man leading the protest by cable operator associations and internet service providers.

Why make people suffer because of a dispute between KE and cable operators, Samaa Digital asked Arain. “Won’t the public suffer when KE removes our wires from their poles,” Arain threw the question back at us.

The dispute

Last year, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority held K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, responsible for 19 out of 35 deaths due to electrocution during monsoon rains in the megapolis.

KE denied it, saying, “Many of these unfortunate incidents occurred inside homes due to faulty wiring, unsafe use of electrical appliances or because of kundas, and unwarranted placement of TV and Internet cables on electricity poles, a fact which is substantiated by the NEPRA’s initial findings as well.”

Since then, KE decided to remove cables from its electricity poles. The issue resurfaced last week during the first monsoon rains. The rain washed away many wires and KE also removed them from their poles, which led to a suspension of internet services for two days, a Korangi-based cable internet provider told Samaa Digital.

As KE moved forward with its plan to remove these wires, cable operators joined hands to protest the move. Cable and internet operators deny taking the responsibility of deaths and say they should be given time to shift the cables underground.

“Lahore receives much more rain than Karachi, half of Hyderabad was under water in the last monsoon, but no power distribution company had a problem with these wires except KE,” Arain argued.

He said they had a contract with the KESC (the government-owned electric supply company before it was privatised) under which they used to pay the company for using its poles. After it was privatized into KE, the contract didn’t extend. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and KE went to the court over this issue as the former claimed ownership of land while the latter said poles were its property.

As the two parties remain in a dispute, the protesting cable operators have added more cities to their list for the blackout of services.

“Right now it is being done in off-peak hours, if it extends to morning, students will suffer as there will be no online classes, banks will not be able to function and working of the stock market may also face disruption,” the Korangi-based service provider said.

K-Electric’s spokesperson was contacted for their point of view, his response will be added to the story as and when we receive it.

Cable operators fall under PEMRA while ISPs are regulated by the PTA. In case you plan to register a complaint against your ISP, you can do that by filling in an online form on the PTA’s website.