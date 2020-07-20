Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Inquiry committee investigating cause of fire in three Karachi factories

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani constituted on Monday a five-member inquiry committee over the fire eruption incidents at three factories on July 19 in the Export Processing Zone Authority.

The notification set up the committee was issued from the Commissioner House on Monday.

The Malir deputy commissioner will lead the committee. The KMC chief fire officer, Malir SSP, SBCA Malir zone director and EPZA representative are its members.

The terms of reference say it will determine the cause of the fires. The committee is to propose measures to avoid such incidents in future. It may also co-opt any technical expert if required.

The inquiry will be completed in two weeks.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in three factories, AFUSO Papers & Packing Industry, Friends Services and SAFAI ONYX Marble Handy Craft Pvt Ltd, located in EPZA. 

Fire Karachi
 
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
