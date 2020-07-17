Indian firing injures two women in Azad Kashmir: ISPR

At least women were injured after Indian forces targeted civilian population in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani military said Friday.

The injured women are residents of Kirni and Gahi villages, said Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Pakistani military spokesman, in a tweet.

The ISPR DG said that Indian border security forces have committed 1,697 violations of the ceasefire agreement so far in 2020.

On July 13, at least five civilians were injured during unprovoked Indian firing in Khuiratta sector. One of them was an 11-year-old girl.