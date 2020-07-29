Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Indian firing injures three people in Kashmir: Pakistan Army

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Indian firing injures three people in Kashmir: Pakistan Army

File photo: AFP

At least three people, including two women, were injured by Indian security forces in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control, said the Pakistan Army on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the army’s military wing said that Indian troops violated the ceasefire line along the LoC and “deliberately” targeted the civilian population in Akhori village.

“The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” said the ISPR.

The firing incident took place hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat and recorded the country’s protest over ceasefire violations by Indian troops.

According to the FO, India has so far committed 1,823 ceasefire violations this year, killing 14 people and injuring 138 others.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” read a statement issued by the FO.

India Pakistan
 
ISPR, India, Pakistan, Army
 
